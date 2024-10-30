與 Meridian Adventure Dive 一起潛水四王群島

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

包含的內容：

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

排除：

Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. 每人$ 55

Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)

(cash payment at the resort) Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more

酒精和非酒精飲料

潛水電腦 and torches

Flights, travel, and dive insurance

和我們談談

電話：+ 62 951 317 6120

什麼是應用程式：+62 822 4854 0774

電郵: 預訂@meridianadventuresdive.com

條款及細則：

請參考 MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

預約期間: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024

旅行期間: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025

Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

關於我們 子午線探險潛水:

坐落在令人驚嘆的 拉賈安帕特，印尼， 子午線探險潛水 是 PADI 五星級生態度假村，並榮獲著名的 PADI 綠色之星獎。我們的 潛水 以其專業性和品質而聞名的服務已成為 PADI 和 PADI 的代名詞 子午線冒險 名字，確保為所有人提供自信和愉快的潛水體驗。