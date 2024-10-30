水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
檢索
關閉此搜索框。

與 Meridian Adventure Dive 一起潛水四王群島

在 Google 新聞上關注 Divernet
訂閱我們的每週通訊
與 Meridian Adventure Dive 一起潛水四王群島

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

包含的內容：

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

排除：

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. 每人$ 55
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • 酒精和非酒精飲料
  • 潛水電腦 and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

和我們談談

電話：+ 62 951 317 6120

什麼是應用程式：+62 822 4854 0774

電郵: 預訂@meridianadventuresdive.com  

條款及細則：

請參考 MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
預約期間: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
旅行期間: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

Footer Oct 2024
截圖

關於我們 子午線探險潛水:

坐落在令人驚嘆的 拉賈安帕特，印尼， 子午線探險潛水 是 PADI 五星級生態度假村，並榮獲著名的 PADI 綠色之星獎。我們的 潛水 以其專業性和品質而聞名的服務已成為 PADI 和 PADI 的代名詞 子午線冒險 名字，確保為所有人提供自信和愉快的潛水體驗。

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 當你的最後一次潛水由於缺乏空氣而壓力很大時，你如何處理後續潛水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 連結 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- - ------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https: // www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告----------------------------------- ------- ------------------------------------------- ------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https:// www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.scubadivermagazine 合作://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 當您的上一次潛水因缺氣而感到壓力很大時，您如何處理後續潛水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver
鏈接

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潛水失敗後回到水中？ #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 網站連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -齒輪- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------- ---------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www. divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only英國潛水展網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告 -------------------------------------- -------- ------------------------------------------ ------ 在社交媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們的合作夥伴https:/ /www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。 00:00 介紹 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 拆箱 03:51 規格 09:40 評論

Scuba.com 網站連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。
00：00簡介
01:19 潛水網
02:13 拆箱
03:51 規格
09:40 回顧

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 臍帶火炬評論 #Unboxing #Review

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- Swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubdivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買： https ://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------- 我們的網站網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告--------- ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https:/ /twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

塗鴉珊瑚的導遊獲得報酬#scuba #news #podcast

載入更多... 訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 隱私政策 獲取更多信息。

訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
史蒂夫法勒: 班·富蘭克林的黑色艦隊
巴德出售: 五大湖幽靈船第二部
K·斯特恩斯: 瓦卡托比擴大珊瑚礁保護
虎鯨潛水: 10 個最佳水下攝影技巧
約翰·德萊頓: 盧西塔尼亞號的震撼
最近的消息
有影響力的洞穴潛水員比爾·加文去世 有影響力的洞穴潛水員比爾·加文去世
「One Dive Family」在 SDI 旗幟下排隊 「One Dive Family」在 SDI 旗幟下排隊
不要相信眼睛 不要相信眼睛
埃及船宿在南部深處沉沒 埃及船宿在南部深處沉沒
漁夫把死去的浮潛者丟回海裡 漁夫把死去的浮潛者丟回海裡
地區教練因循環呼吸器錯誤而死亡 地區教練因循環呼吸器錯誤而死亡

聯絡我們

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。

版權所有2024 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。

0
希望您的想法，請發表評論。x