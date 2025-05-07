雜誌訂閱
刪除廣告 3 英鎊/月
登入

Rork Media 收購 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News

在 Google 新聞上關注我們
訂閱我們的每週通訊
水肺表演

這項收購增強了 Rork Media 的全球影響力，並在美國潛水市場站穩了腳步。

Independent publisher Rork Media, the powerhouse behind leading scuba diving media brands including Scuba Diver 雜誌Divernet.com和 GO潛水錶演, has announced the acquisition of the rights and assets of the well-established 加利福尼亞州 Diving News and 水肺表演 在長灘， 加利福尼亞州.

38 年來，作為美國最大的消費者潛水展，Scuba Show 一直是美國潛水產業日曆上的重要活動。它將加入 Rork Media 的全球活動組合，其中包括非常成功的 GO Diving Show UK 和最近在澳洲推出的 GO Diving Show ANZ。這三項活動共吸引了超過 25,000 名潛水員，並有來自世界各地的 500 多家參展商，將各大洲的潛水社群連結在一起。

水肺表演
Scuba Show 是北美首屈一指的消費者潛水盛會

作為收購的一部分， 加利福尼亞州 潛水新聞 will be restructured to align its format with Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the 加利福尼亞州 diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific 雜誌。 此外， 北美水肺潛水員 將利用 CDN 現有的分銷網絡和用戶群，讓 Rork Media 推出雙層廣告模式。這種方法為那些先前因價格昂貴而無法在市場領先的出版物上做廣告的企業打開了大門。

加州潛水新聞
加利福尼亞州 Diving News has been a constant source of inspiration and education for divers in the region for many years

Rork Media 出版總監 Ross Arnold 表示：“作為此次收購的一部分，我們非常高興地歡迎 Mark Young 加入 Rork Media 團隊。過去十年來，Mark 一直致力於將 Scuba Show 發展成為美國潛水愛好者的首選盛會，我們非常期待他能與我們一起延續這一輝煌。”

“隨著我們擴大在北美的業務並繼續在全球範圍內發展 Rork Media 業務，他的經驗將非常寶貴。”

Rork Media 編輯總監 Mark Evans 表示：「當 Mark Young 第一次找到我們討論 Scuba Show 的未來時，我們很榮幸他認為我們是合適的團隊來接手這個消費者展會的中堅力量，該展會已慶祝其成立 38 週年th 2025年將是亞洲書展的週年紀念。我們期待共同努力，將書展推向更高的高度。 」

Mark Young said: “Since starting Dive 技術培訓 and Dive Centre Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube 通道。

「當我看到他們所做的一切背後的願景，以及他們談論為行業提升價值的計劃時，我不得不開啟對話，這促使他們收購了 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News。

“我很自豪地看到他們將 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News 拓展到目前的成功，並期待與他們繼續前進。”

This strategic acquisition underscores Rork Media’s commitment to serving the global dive community with industry-leading content, events, and experiences across print, 數字, and in-person platforms.

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
請造訪瓦卡托比度假村網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 折扣使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 成為粉絲：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bOXNUMXWyXNUMX 成為粉絲：https://wwwubt. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示和建議、水肺裝備評論 網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告 網站：https://www.godivinghttps.com ️ XNUMX. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 在社交媒體上關注我們 FACEBOOK：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.instagramkesdive.com 提供所有的裝備。考慮使用上面的附屬連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊並非旨在或暗示替代專業的 SCUBA 培訓或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊僅供一般參考，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

請造訪瓦卡托比度假村網站：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

這是有史以​​來最好的潛水中心嗎？ W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark 你好，關於 DSMB。 我根本不是專家，但通常我都能正確部署它。 這個週末，我們在非常強烈的水流中潛水，當我展開它（用嘴充氣）時，我幾乎喘不過氣來，因為它有點纏在我的調節器上。 這真是把我嚇壞了。 是否有任何“小圓柱體”之類的東西可以將調節器放在嘴裡，以便更安全地使用它？ 我還沒有嘗試用我的 LPI 來做這件事……但假設它也會纏結。 謝謝請訪問我們的網站以獲取更多水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議以及旅行報告：https://divernet.com/ ✅ 值得關注的重要附屬連結 🔗 獲得 15% 的國際 eSIM 優惠折扣！ 使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在這裡購買水肺裝備：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐭𝐭 𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok：https://www.tietmook.com/@https com/ 📩 業務諮詢：info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬為您推薦的影片： ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2e38UkNqC86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4e7UkNqC71 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?www.youtube.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh0OTI7 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP8Rs ▶️ https://www.️.com/watch?v=VPwwwPt. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF7LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch5YLwKboVxFhqZU ▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6MfATRd48Os ▶️ https雜誌。 歡迎閱讀《水肺潛水員》雜誌！ 我們對與水下世界相關的一切都充滿熱情。 作為在歐洲、澳洲和紐西蘭以及北美免費發行的雜誌，我們為您帶來最新的水肺潛水資訊，從史詩般的潛水旅行目的地和誠實的裝備評論到專家建議、新聞和鼓舞人心的水下故事。 無論您是經驗豐富的潛水員還是剛開始水下之旅，我們的內容旨在讓您了解最新資訊、獲得啟發並為下一次潛水做好準備。 與我們一起進入、探索並保持與水肺潛水世界的連結！ 加入我們，不再錯過任何冒險！ 如有商業諮詢，請使用以下聯絡資訊：📩 電子郵件：info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 喜歡水肺潛水嗎？ 立即訂閱潛水旅行提示、裝備評論、水肺建議、史詩般的潛水、潛水新聞和水下故事！

@森納赫
#askmark 你好，關於 DSMB。我根本不是專家，但通常我都能正確部署它。這個週末，我們在非常強烈的水流中潛水，當我展開它（用嘴充氣）時，我幾乎喘不過氣來，因為它有點纏在我的調節器上。這真是把我嚇壞了。是否有任何“小圓柱體”之類的東西可以將調節器放在嘴裡，以便更安全地使用它？我還沒有嘗試用我的 LPI 來做這件事……但假設它也會纏結。
謝謝
請造訪我們的網站以獲取更多水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議以及旅遊報告：https://divernet.com/

✅ 值得關注的重要聯盟鏈接

🔗 國際 eSIM 優惠享 15% 折扣！使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 在這裡購買潛水裝備：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受歡迎的男生。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 與我們保持聯繫。

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
主題：https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
推特 (X)：https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
抖音：https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

網址：https://divernet.com/
網址：https://godivingshow.com/
網址：https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 商業諮詢：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬為您推薦的影片：

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 關於《Scuba Diver》雜誌。

歡迎閱讀《水肺潛水員》雜誌！我們對與水下世界相關的一切都充滿熱情。作為在歐洲、澳洲和紐西蘭以及北美免費發行的雜誌，我們為您帶來最新的水肺潛水資訊，從史詩般的潛水旅行目的地和誠實的裝備評論到專家建議、新聞和鼓舞人心的水下故事。

無論您是經驗豐富的潛水員還是剛開始水下之旅，我們的內容旨在讓您了解最新資訊、獲得啟發並為下一次潛水做好準備。與我們一起進入、探索並保持與水肺潛水世界的連結！加入我們，不再錯過任何冒險！

如有業務諮詢，請使用以下聯絡資訊：

📩信箱：info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 喜歡水肺潛水嗎？立即訂閱潛水旅行提示、裝備評論、水肺建議、史詩般的潛水、潛水新聞和水下故事！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 相關片語：



＃標籤

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

有沒有更簡單的方法來部署 dSMB？

雙閥在水肺潛水中的工作原理 |關閉演習和隔離器技巧講解#scubadiving #askmark #twinset 對如何使用雙聯閥或執行正確的閥門關閉演習感到困惑？ 你不是一個人。 在本期 AskMark 節目中，Mark 解釋了雙缸閥門的工作原理，包括如何安全地打開和關閉它們、隔離閥如何運作，以及為什麼閥門鑽孔（也稱為關閉鑽孔或 V 型鑽孔）對於診斷技術和休閒潛水期間的洩漏至關重要。 請訪問我們的網站以獲取更多水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議以及旅行報告：https://divernet.com/ Mark 還分享了有關肌肉記憶以到達左側和右側柱子的技巧、隔離器優先與隔離器最後的邏輯，以及如何防止過度擰緊或不安全的閥門定位。 本指南非常適合過渡到雙掛式潛水器的潛水員、對歧管設置感興趣的側掛式潛水員或任何想要提高氣體管理技能的人。 請在評論中告訴我們您的教練如何教導閥門練習，並且不要忘記使用#AskMark 留下您的問題，以便在未來的影片中展示。 @mostafametwally1 ✅ 值得關注的重要附屬連結 🔗 獲得國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 折扣！ 使用程式碼：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 在這裡購買水肺裝備：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 我們的網站 - 網站：https://www.ubdiver .godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水展 - 網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於在我們的品牌內做廣告 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，提供您所有必需的裝備。 考慮使用上面的附屬連結來支援該頻道。 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 是教育系最受歡迎的男生。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook（潛水員雜誌）：https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook（潛水員雜誌）：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram（DiverNet）：https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram（潛水員雜誌）：https://www.instagram.com/scubiver/adiverc. DiverNetUK/ Twitter（X）（潛水員雜誌）：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 網址：https://divernet.com/ 📩 商業諮詢：info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬為您推薦的影片：LHCCwww.youtube.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https============旨在或暗示替代專業的 SCUBA 培訓。 此影片的內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

雙缸上的閥門如何運作？ #詢問標記
@mostafametwally1
#askmark 嗨，馬克。您能製作一個影片來介紹如何處理雙缸上的閥門和歧管嗎？記住要以哪個方向打開閥門是件令人困惑的事，而且很容易出錯，特別是在緊急情況下。謝謝
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

雙閥在水肺潛水中的工作原理 |關機演習和隔離器提示說明

Subscribe

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 如何得知我們？ 獲取更多信息。
Subscribe
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
拉比·伯恩斯: 潛水教練在「安全停留」死亡案件中被清除 
阿德里安·史黛西: 潛水道因節
史蒂芬‧普羅斯特特曼: 潛水店老闆解釋兒子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件
柯克·馬伯里: 川普深海「海盜採礦」令遭批評
柯克·馬伯里: 名人堂跳水運動員因欺詐被判入獄
最近的消息
潛水員追逐 GoPro 後死亡 潛水員追逐 GoPro 後死亡
罕見密封雙耳瓶即將揭開秘密 罕見密封雙耳瓶即將揭開秘密
CMAS 處罰魚叉捕魚潛水長 CMAS 處罰魚叉捕魚潛水長
潛水店老闆解釋兒子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件 潛水店老闆解釋兒子死亡原因 + 安大略省第二起死亡事件
川普深海「海盜採礦」令遭批評 川普深海「海盜採礦」令遭批評
菲律賓英國潛水員搜尋行動停止 菲律賓英國潛水員搜尋行動停止
與我們聯繫
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Tiktok
本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube Tiktok
版權所有2025 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。
贈送訂閱
訂閱費用為 3 英鎊/月