Rork Media 收購 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News

這項收購增強了 Rork Media 的全球影響力，並在美國潛水市場站穩了腳步。

Independent publisher Rork Media, the powerhouse behind leading scuba diving media brands including Scuba Diver 雜誌, Divernet.com和 GO潛水錶演, has announced the acquisition of the rights and assets of the well-established 加利福尼亞州 Diving News and 水肺表演 在長灘， 加利福尼亞州.

38 年來，作為美國最大的消費者潛水展，Scuba Show 一直是美國潛水產業日曆上的重要活動。它將加入 Rork Media 的全球活動組合，其中包括非常成功的 GO Diving Show UK 和最近在澳洲推出的 GO Diving Show ANZ。這三項活動共吸引了超過 25,000 名潛水員，並有來自世界各地的 500 多家參展商，將各大洲的潛水社群連結在一起。

Scuba Show 是北美首屈一指的消費者潛水盛會

作為收購的一部分， 加利福尼亞州 潛水新聞 will be restructured to align its format with Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the 加利福尼亞州 diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific 雜誌。 此外， 北美水肺潛水員 將利用 CDN 現有的分銷網絡和用戶群，讓 Rork Media 推出雙層廣告模式。這種方法為那些先前因價格昂貴而無法在市場領先的出版物上做廣告的企業打開了大門。

加利福尼亞州 Diving News has been a constant source of inspiration and education for divers in the region for many years

Rork Media 出版總監 Ross Arnold 表示：“作為此次收購的一部分，我們非常高興地歡迎 Mark Young 加入 Rork Media 團隊。過去十年來，Mark 一直致力於將 Scuba Show 發展成為美國潛水愛好者的首選盛會，我們非常期待他能與我們一起延續這一輝煌。”

“隨著我們擴大在北美的業務並繼續在全球範圍內發展 Rork Media 業務，他的經驗將非常寶貴。”

Rork Media 編輯總監 Mark Evans 表示：「當 Mark Young 第一次找到我們討論 Scuba Show 的未來時，我們很榮幸他認為我們是合適的團隊來接手這個消費者展會的中堅力量，該展會已慶祝其成立 38 週年th 2025年將是亞洲書展的週年紀念。我們期待共同努力，將書展推向更高的高度。 」

Mark Young said: “Since starting Dive 技術培訓 and Dive Centre Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube 通道。

「當我看到他們所做的一切背後的願景，以及他們談論為行業提升價值的計劃時，我不得不開啟對話，這促使他們收購了 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News。

“我很自豪地看到他們將 Scuba Show 和 California Diving News 拓展到目前的成功，並期待與他們繼續前進。”

This strategic acquisition underscores Rork Media’s commitment to serving the global dive community with industry-leading content, events, and experiences across print, 數字, and in-person platforms.