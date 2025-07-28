與奈傑爾·馬什一起探索奇異而奇妙的魚

奈傑爾·馬什 is an Australian naturalist, underwater photographer and photojournalist whose work has been published in numerous magazines, newspapers and books, both in Australia and overseas, and he will be on the 照片工具 Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September, talking about weird-and-wonderful fish.

Nigel has dived extensively around Australia, especially the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea, and also throughout Asia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and 加勒比他的水下攝影作品也曾多次獲得國際攝影比賽的獎項。

He has written over a dozen books on diving, marine life and marine related subjects, including titles for New Holland, such as 與鯊魚一起潛水, Underwater Australia, Sea Fishes of Australia 淤泥潛水. Nigel also leads special 攝影 group tours to wonderful dive destinations in Australia and overseas.

Weird-and-wonderful fish with Nigel Marsh 2

GO 潛水展 ANZ

這項一年一度的活動於今年舉行 6-7九月 在 雪梨展覽場 位於奧林匹克公園，旨在向所有人展示我們最好的水下世界，從正在考慮進入潛水或已完成入門級課程的新手，到高級潛水員，一直到技術潛水員和經驗豐富的 CCR潛水員。

有一系列的舞台－主舞台、 照片工具 舞台、澳洲/紐西蘭舞台、靈感舞台和科技舞台——將接待來自世界各地的數十位演講者，以及一系列適合年輕人和老年人的互動功能，包括 VR 潛水體驗、示範池、試潛池等等。

圍繞舞台和特色的將是各種各樣的參展商，從旅遊局和旅行社到度假村、船宿、 訓練 機構、零售商、製造商和保護組織。

GO Diving Show ANZ 的門票現已開始發售，您可以利用 買一送一早鳥優惠 直到 9 月 XNUMX 日 – 你和你的夥伴/朋友/伴侶/配偶可以參觀 $1216歲及以下兒童免費入場，是完美的家庭一日遊選擇。現場停車位充足，交通便利，交通選擇多元。現在就把日期記在你的日記裡，準備好迎接一個精彩的週末，體驗各種潛水樂趣吧！