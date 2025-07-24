David Strike 為技術人員提供警示故事

Technical diving icon David Strike will be entertaining and educating visitors to the Tech Stage at the GO潛水錶演 in Sydney in September, with more cautionary tales for techies.
Certified as a diver in 1961, with a background encompassing military, commercial, scientific, and technical diving sectors – and proficient and qualified in open-circuit and closed circuit diving, and surface demand diving equipment – Australian-based David Strike is a former diving instructor and instructor trainer certifier, and a regular editorial contributor on dive-related topics to diving publications from around the world.
Organiser of several world-class diving events – with an emphasis on technical diving – he is the recipient of several ‘Industry Recognition’ awards, the ADEX ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, and a Fellow of the Explorers Club of New York.
GO 潛水展 ANZ
這項一年一度的活動於今年舉行 6-7九月 在 雪梨展覽場 位於奧林匹克公園，旨在向所有人展示我們最好的水下世界，從正在考慮進入潛水或已完成入門級課程的新手，到高級潛水員，一直到技術潛水員和經驗豐富的 CCR潛水員。
有一系列的舞台－主舞台、 照片工具 舞台、澳洲/紐西蘭舞台、靈感舞台和科技舞台——將接待來自世界各地的數十位演講者，以及一系列適合年輕人和老年人的互動功能，包括 VR 潛水體驗、示範池、試潛池等等。
圍繞舞台和特色的將是各種各樣的參展商，從旅遊局和旅行社到度假村、船宿、 訓練 機構、零售商、製造商和保護組織。
立即獲取門票！
GO Diving Show ANZ 的門票現已開始發售，您可以利用 買一送一早鳥優惠 直到 9 月 XNUMX 日 – 你和你的夥伴/朋友/伴侶/配偶可以參觀 $1216歲及以下兒童免費入場，是完美的家庭一日遊選擇。現場停車位充足，交通便利，交通選擇多元。現在就把日期記在你的日記裡，準備好迎接一個精彩的週末，體驗各種潛水樂趣吧！