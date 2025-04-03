雜誌訂閱
刪除廣告 3 英鎊/月
登入

雷克斯·考恩如何體現英國沉船搜尋的“黃金時代”

在 Google 新聞上關注我們
訂閱我們的每週通訊
Rex Cowan and his team with coins raised from the Hollandia wrecke: from left Chippy Pearce, Jack Gayton, David Stedeford, Rex Cowan, Terry Hiron and Roy Graham
Rex Cowan (centre) and his team with coins raised from the Hollandia wrecke: from left Chippy Pearce, Jack Gayton, David Stedeford, Rex Cowan, Terry Hiron and Roy Graham (Scilly Memories)

Rex Cowan, who has died at the age of 97, has been hailed as the UK’s most successful shipwreck explorer, certainly of historic wrecks at scuba-diving depths – and it was the maritime history that fascinated him more than the diving itself.

Cowan was born on 16 June, 1927 and brought up in north London. His father was a successful toy importer and he attended University College School before being evacuated to New York to live with relatives during World War Two. The family later moved to Los Angeles, where Cowan worked part-time at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. 

Returning to England, he joined the RAF but his hopes of becoming a pilot were dashed by his colour-blindness. He went on to guard German prisoners of war.

After the war he studied law at King’s College London, and was also a Fulbright scholar at the University of Southern California to 1953 before becoming a criminal solicitor.

In 1967, however, he decided to abandon what had been a successful legal career for one hunting down hard-to-find shipwrecks – though many in the maritime archaeology establishment would come to consider him as something of an outlaw. 

Cowan had a holiday home in the Scilly Isles and, when asked to write about the Royal Navy’s discovery of the early 18th-century 協會 man o’war there, found the work of the wreck-divers too absorbing to resist.

However, rather than becoming a diver he organised dive-teams and supervised operations from the boat. His low-overhead expeditions were financed partly through the sale of commonly found artefacts, while historically interesting and often valuable finds were donated to museums.

左起：Rex Cowan、Peter McBride、Bridget Larn、Nick Rule、Alex Cowan（Rex 的女兒）和 Richard Larn OBE。 （圖：麥克戴維攝影）
Rex Cowan, left, with other wreck experts Peter McBride, Bridget Larn, Nick Rule, daughter Alex Cowan and Richard Larn at the Shipwreck Museum in Cornwall in 2021 (Mike Davey Photography)

霍蘭迪亞 & Prinses Maria

Cowan’s late wife Zelide would also become an expert in historic shipwrecks. When she came across a 1794 account of a Dutch East India Company (VOC) ship, the Hollandia, that had sunk off the Scilly Isles, they put together a dive-team in an attempt to find the wreck – in the face of strong competition. 

The 42m, 32-gun 弗萊特 had been launched in 1742 and was wrecked on its maiden voyage to the East Indies the following year on Gunner Rock, west of the island of Annet. Lost with the ship were 306 sailors, soldiers and passengers and large quantities of trade coins. 

The Cowans’ search began in 1968, as they scoured archives in England and the Netherlands and used, unusually for the time, a proton magnetometer to search promising areas of seabed. The wreck was found in September 1971 and they recovered a large quantity of silver coins as well as bronze cannon, mortars and other artefacts.

Maritime archaeologists were soon questioning Cowan’s methods and his balance between archaeological preservation and treasure-hunting but Cowan was set on finding more Dutch East Indiamen. He would be involved in the discovery of seven more such ships, including the Prinses Maria, a large VOC ship wrecked in shallow waters off the Scilly Isles in 1686. 

King James II had sent salvors to retrieve the silver coins onboard, later denying any knowledge of the wreck to the Dutch, but Cowan found more coins, along with cannon, ship’s timbers and many artefacts.

Vliegenthart & 羅斯韋克

In 1981 his team found the Vliegenthart (Flying Hart), complete with treasure chests full of Mexican silver and Dutch gold and silver coins and other items. It had been heading for the East Indies when a gale combined with a spring tide and pilot error led it onto a sandbank. From there it slipped and sank in 18m with the loss of all hands. 

A map produced by unsuccessful salvors of the time was discovered and provided clues for Cowan, though it took him four years to locate the wreck and another two to find the first coins. His divers were still retrieving chests in 1992. 

It was also in 1981 that Cowan complained in “泰晤士報”, as recorded in Parliament, that the British government was “foisting on divers engaged in underwater archaeology and exploration the new and officious set of rules contained in their statutory instrument”, referring to the Protection of Wrecks Act. He lost few opportunities to champion the contribution amateur divers could make to maritime archaeology.

Another VOC ship, the 羅斯韋克, had sunk in early 1740 on its second trip east on Goodwin Sands, again with no known survivors.

It was discovered at a depth of 25m by an amateur diver in 2004 and in the summer of the following year a team led by Cowan secretly recovered much of the ship’s contents, including 1,000 silver bars and gold coins.

一系列硬幣，其中一些被剪掉（HE / #Rooswijk1740 項目）
A collection of coins, some clipped, found later on the Rooswijk (HE / #Rooswijk1740 Project)

The finds were presented to a Netherlands government representative in Plymouth towards the end of 2005, but the salvage operation led to further criticism that international archaeological heritage conventions were being flouted. The 羅斯韋克 is now a UK protected wreck site.

A gallery was however devoted to displaying Cowan’s VOC finds at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and he remained adamant that his wreck-hunting was motivated not by financial gain but by his love of history and adventure. 

And over the course of his career he did win over a number of professionals who came to recognise his contribution and integrity. He sat on the British government’s Advisory Committee on Historic Wreck Sites for 23 years.

For many years Cowan was 潛水員 magazine’s Wrecks consultant alongside Kendall MacDonald, and would often call in with news of his latest exciting project – as well as to express his frustration with the less-sympathetic members of the maritime archaeological establishment, or rival private explorers if he felt that they were amateurish in their approach.

Cowan lived in Hampstead, where he was well-known as an author, broadcaster, magistrate and community character. At one point he suggested to the local satirical magazine Hampstead Village Voice that it should make a splash on the occasion of his death, which came on 9 March. 

The publication responded by putting up posters around that part of north London proclaiming “The King is Dead – Hampstonia Mourns its Much-Loved Monarch”. Cowan leaves his three daughters, Alex, Juliet and Annie and their children. 

也在 Divernet 上： WRECK_DIVE PIONEERS CELEBRATED IN CORNWALL, WEAPONS & COINS: VIDEO EXPANDS ROOSWIJK STORY, VIRTUAL TOUR OF ROOSWIJK RELEASED, DIVERS FIND SMUGGLED COINS ON ROOSWIJK

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
雙缸上的閥門如何運作？ #askmark @mostafametwally1 #askmark 你好，馬克。您能製作一個影片來介紹如何處理雙缸上的閥門和歧管嗎？記住要以哪個方向打開閥門是件令人困惑的事，而且很容易出錯，特別是在緊急情況下。感謝 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 使用程式碼：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 購買裝備：https://www.scubadiver--------------------------------.com/affidive.com/join 購買裝備：https://www.scubadiver------------------------------------------------.com/affidive -dive.com 的網站 -----------------------------------------------------------------------水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示和建議、水肺裝備評論 網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告 網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀 網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➄ ivermag TWITTER：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有必需裝備。考慮使用上面的附屬連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊並非旨在或暗示替代專業的 SCUBA 培訓或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊僅供一般參考，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

雙缸上的閥門如何運作？ #詢問標記
@mostafametwally1
#askmark 嗨，馬克。您能製作一個影片來介紹如何處理雙缸上的閥門和歧管嗎？記住要以哪個方向打開閥門是件令人困惑的事，而且很容易出錯，特別是在緊急情況下。謝謝
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

國際 eSIM 優惠 15% 使用代碼：SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

雙缸上的閥門如何運作？ #詢問標記

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark 很棒的視頻，我喜歡你的內容，我最近對我的氣瓶進行了水力測試，它充滿了空氣，在使用前你可以將空氣保留在氣瓶中多長時間。 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.com : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rork--------------------------------.com ➡ ://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials.考慮使用上面的附屬連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊並非旨在或暗示替代專業的 SCUBA 培訓或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊僅供一般參考，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark 很棒的視頻，喜歡你的內容，我最近對我的氣瓶進行了水力測試，它充滿了空氣，在使用前你可以將空氣保留在氣瓶中多長時間。
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

氣缸內的空氣可以保存多久？ #AskMark #水肺潛水

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: 21: 23 ing Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 21-23: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 1-2: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 15-16: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 28-30: Asia Dive Expo (AD4 JUNE 6-22: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 25-31: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 1-13: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 15-6: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan:://www.come https /dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scubagraphy Photoocoat - 組合 Travelp. Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTERTER www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials.考慮使用上面的附屬連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊並非旨在或暗示替代專業的 SCUBA 培訓或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊僅供一般參考，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。 7:17 介紹 19:11 Scuba.com 廣告 14:00 Duikvaker 00:01 EUDI 35:02 DRT 35:03 GO Diving Show UK 15:04 ADEX OZTek 23:05 Mediterranean 04:06 24:07 06:07 Mediterranean 34:08 21 Diving ANZ 08:51 潛水講座 09:36 DEMA

完整潛水節目列表及連結：
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18 月 26 日至 XNUMX 日：杜塞爾多夫 Boot（國際船舶展）
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：Duikvaker
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：歐洲潛水展 (EUDI)
21 月 23 日至 XNUMX 日：馬來西亞潛水度假村旅遊 (DRT) 展
1 月 2 日至 XNUMX 日：GO Diving Show（英國潛水展）
15 月 16 日至 XNUMX 日：ADEX 海洋節 / OZTek 澳大利亞
28 月 30 日至 XNUMX 日：地中海潛水錶演
4 月 6 日至 XNUMX 日：亞洲潛水博覽會 (ADEX)
22 月 25 日至 XNUMX 日：泰國潛水博覽會 (TDEX)
31 月 1 日 – XNUMX 月 XNUMX 日：水肺潛水錶演
13 月 15 日至 XNUMX 日：馬來西亞國際潛水博覽會（MIDE）
6 月 7 日至 XNUMX 日：GO Diving ANZ Show
17 月 19 日至 XNUMX 日：潛水講座
11 月 14 日至 XNUMX 日：DEMA 展會

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。
00：00簡介
01:35 Scuba.com 廣告
02:35 杜伊瓦克
03:15 歐盟
04:23 德班時間
05:04 GO 潛水秀英國站
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 地中海
07:34 阿德克斯
08:21 TDEX
08:51 水肺表演
09:36 中
10:06 GO 潛水 澳新
11:09 潛水講座
11:58 德馬

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

2025 年即將舉行的潛水錶演 #scubadiving #diveshow

訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 如何得知我們？ 獲取更多信息。
訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
露西亞: 4名潛水員被吸入管道後死亡
尼羅河: 認識世界上旅行最廣的潛水員
有舵雪橇: 為什麼 SeeDeep 潛水眼鏡太過頂級  
艾文蓋耶: 神奇的蝠魟遷徙
安格斯H日: 七海皇子遭火焚毀
最近的消息
蘇必利爾湖發現「最安全」船隻的悲慘殘骸 蘇必利爾湖發現「最安全」船隻的悲慘殘骸
希臘科技潛水員發現二戰澳洲轟炸機 希臘科技潛水員發現二戰澳洲轟炸機
在 Marsa Nakari 享受皇室般的待遇 在 Marsa Nakari 享受皇室般的待遇
IANTD 和 SEI 採用「Powered By DAN」急救計劃 IANTD 和 SEI 採用「Powered By DAN」急救計劃
英皇集團推出一系列全新沉浸式體驗“英皇冒險” 英皇集團推出一系列全新沉浸式體驗“英皇冒險”
呼籲潛水員和浮潛者透過「海洋運動」為英國水域採取行動 呼籲潛水員和浮潛者透過「海洋運動」為英國水域採取行動
與我們聯繫
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube
本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube
版權所有2025 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。
贈送訂閱
訂閱費用為 3 英鎊/月