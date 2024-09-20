Get a signed copy of Steve Backshall’s Deep Blue at GO Diving Show ANZ

澳新GO潛水展‘s keynote speaker on the Main Stage is acclaimed TV presenter, naturalist and adventurer Steve Backshall. He is also an accomplished author, having written several well-received books, and he will be signing his latest – Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys – after his talks.

Deep Blue: My Ocean Journeys

Take a deep breath… Steve Backshall was nine years old the first time he saw a shark, while on holiday with his family in Malaysia. It was the beginning of a life-long fascination with these ‘lords of the sea', and the oceanic life around them.

His career as one of the world's most popular naturalists and explorers has taken him to countless underwater places, many never before seen by others. And he's also been witness to the startling decline in fortune of our oceans' wild inhabitants over the past 50 years.

Deep Blue is a book a lifetime in the making: a remarkable blend of memoir, travel, and marine and environmental science that takes us on an unforgettable tour of the many worlds of aquatic life: from underwater deserts and rainforests to the evolution of ocean heroes like the sea turtle and the great white, from the genesis of ocean life to the rapidly declining state of white polar seas and coral reefs. It's both a love letter to our precious oceans and rallying cry for what we must do to save them.

There are only 200 copies available (100 hardback – $55, 100 softback – $25) at the GO Diving Show ANZ, so we strongly recommend pre-ordering to secure your copy. Pre-ordered books will be available for collection from the book signing zone during the designated signing times, with priority given to those who pre-order.

GO 潛水展 ANZ

這項一年一度的活動於今年舉行 28-29九月 在 雪梨展覽場 位於奧林匹克公園，旨在向所有人展示我們最好的水下世界，從正在考慮進入潛水或已完成入門級課程的新手，到高級潛水員，一直到技術潛水員和經驗豐富的 CCR潛水員。

有一系列的舞台－主舞台、 上載照片 舞台、澳洲/紐西蘭舞台、靈感舞台和科技舞台——將有來自世界各地的數十位演講者，以及一系列適合年輕人和老年人的互動功能，從 VR 潛水體驗到示範池等等。

圍繞舞台和特色的將是各種各樣的參展商，從旅遊局和旅行社到度假村、船宿、 訓練 機構、零售商、製造商和保護組織。

2024 年英國 GO 潛水展現已進入第五個年頭，週末吸引了超過 10,000 名與會者，展覽空間面積達 10,000 平方米，澳大利亞和新西蘭的展會希望在未來幾年達到這一水平。

首屆 GO Diving Show ANZ 入場完全免費 – 註冊 請點擊這裡 取得 2024 年澳洲跳水賽事門票。現場有充足的停車位，而且交通便利，交通便利，所以現在就在日記中記下日期，為慶祝各種形式的潛水活動的史詩般的周末做好準備。