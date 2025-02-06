雜誌訂閱
刪除廣告 3 英鎊/月
登入

波羅的海的秘密

在 Google 新聞上關注我們
訂閱我們的每週通訊
波羅的海

Swedish exploration diver and technical 講師 Tiffany Norberg will be discussing the discovery of World War One and World War Two wrecks in the Gulf of Finland when she takes to the Tech Stage at the GO潛水錶演 三月。

Tiffany began diving in 2004, where she fell in love with life underwater, especially in the colder regions round Scandinavia where she predominately dives. Her big passion is  wrecks in the Baltic Sea and Norway, as well as flooded mines in the region.

She was invited, in 2015, to join the Finnish wreck exploration team Badewanne, who search, dive and document historically significant wrecks in the eastern Baltic Sea and publish their findings in scientific journals and the new book, Fog of War.

With many years of experience in cold water diving and exploration all around the Nordic region, she is one of the top divers in Scandinavia, regularly presenting both the diving projects she works with and teaching JJ-CCR and technical diving courses.

For hundreds of years, the Baltic Sea has been a vital in the maritime trade of Northern Europe and an area of extensive naval conflict in that time, resulting in thousands of lost vessels. Due to the conditions many of these are preserved in a state that they were sunk and offer insight into the stories and histories of their time.

Badewanne are a team of dedicated wreck explorers that, for the last 25 years, have discovered these lost vessels, documenting them and bringing their stories to share with the world. Tiffany's presentation will give an insight into recent work on significant World War One and World War Two wrecks in the Gulf of Finland.

GO潛水錶演
Secrets of the Baltic Sea 2

GO 潛水秀

GO 潛水秀 英國唯一的消費者潛水和旅遊展將於1 年2 月2025 日至XNUMX 日重返NAEC Stoneleigh，正好拉開新一季的序幕，並承諾將帶來一個充滿互動、教育、勵志和有趣內容的周末。

以及主舞台——這次由電視明星、作家和冒險家 Steve Backshall 領銜，他在闊別幾年後重返 GO 潛水秀，同時還有 NASA 培訓的 NEEMO Aquanaut 和 DEEP Dawn 的科學研究主管Kernagis、電視節目主持人、作家、常年受歡迎的Monty Halls 節目主持人Timmy Gambin 博士將討論馬耳他豐富的海洋和戰爭遺產，以及探險家Rannva Joermundsson 和Maria Bollerup 這對活力四射的二人組，他們將談論他們最近在印尼—再次設有專門的英國潛水、技術潛水賽段， 水下攝影 和勵志故事。安迪·托貝特 (Andy Torbet) 將再次擔任主舞台主持人，並就電視節目拍攝技術潛水所面臨的挑戰進行演講。

除了舞台之外，還有許多互動元素——廣受歡迎的洞穴、巨大的嘗試潛水池、沉浸式虛擬實境技術沉船潛水、屏氣研討會和排隊練習，以及 2025 年新增的機會，您的機會試著與航海考古學會和他們的「沉船」一起繪製沉船地圖——所有這些都分散在越來越多的旅遊局、製造商、 訓練 代理商、度假村、船宿、潛水中心、零售商等等。

今年還看到了 NoTanx Zero2Hero 競賽 佔據中心舞台。本次比賽針對新手自由潛水員，最初的 12 名候選人將接受 訓練 2 月下旬與 Marcus Greatwood 和 NoTanx 團隊在倫敦進行了交流。然後，五名選定的決賽入圍者將在三月週末參加GO Diving Show，包括在泳池中進行靜態呼吸暫停訓練，最終選出總冠軍，他們將獲得Oonasdivers 提供的Marsa Shagra 生態村為期一周的旅行。點選 這裡 註冊以獲得參賽機會。

預售票現已發售！

立即購買一日票 £17.50 + 預訂費，為一次有教育意義、令人興奮和鼓舞人心的體驗做好準備！或者，兩天內有這麼多演講者，還有這麼多互動展示和參展商可以參觀，為什麼不把這安排在周末，搶購一張為期兩天的門票呢？ £25 + 預訂費用？如果您與中心/俱樂部會員一起前來，您還可以享受 10 人以上團體票價。預訂票 這裡.

和往常一樣，門票價格包含免費停車。 16 歲以下兒童免費，所以帶上孩子們一起來享受美好的家庭日吧！

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
本週的播客上有一份關於「海洋故事」沉沒後紅海當局的相當嚴厲的報告。多項新記錄包括 50m 處拍攝照片和水下步行距離記錄。馬來西亞一家潛水度假村的執照已被政府正式吊銷。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/ freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成為一名粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- - -------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https: //www.divernet .com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用來廣告我們的品牌------------------------------------------- ----- ----------------------------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https: //www.facebook。 www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

本週的播客上有一份關於「海洋故事」沉沒後紅海當局的相當嚴厲的報告。多項新記錄包括 50m 處拍攝照片和水下步行距離記錄。馬來西亞一家潛水度假村的執照已被政府正式吊銷。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

關於紅海當局的可惡報告#scuba #podcast #news

泰國潛水之旅額外內容 @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor 附屬連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------- - ------------------------------------------------- -我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示和建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅遊報道網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告------ ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ---------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特： https://twitter.com/ scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

泰國潛水之旅額外內容 @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

侵略者附屬連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

泰國潛水之旅額外內容 w/@AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - 嘿馬克。感謝您提供的所有精彩內容。您能否討論部分高氧與連續混合（以及「儲存」—如果不同）高氧的詳細情況？我知道您需要 02 清潔氣缸用於 PB，但不需要 CB？您可以在空氣和高氧填充 CB 或儲存之間來回切換嗎？謝謝！ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- - ------------------------------------------------- - --------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https:/ /www .rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告------------------------------------ ---------------- ---------------------------------- --------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們： https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram. com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https: //www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示可以取代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

@fredr1
#AskMark - 嘿馬克。感謝您提供的所有精彩內容。您能否討論部分高氧與連續混合（以及“儲存” - 如果不同）高氧的詳細情況？我知道您需要 02 清潔氣缸用於 PB，但不需要 CB？您可以在空氣和高氧填充（CB 或銀行儲存）之間來回切換嗎？謝謝！
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺潛水訓練或每個製造商的建議。本影片中包含的所有內容，包括文字、圖形、圖像和訊息，僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的培訓或設備製造商的特定要求。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

如何製作高氧？ #問馬克

訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 如何得知我們？ 獲取更多信息。
訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
阿爾卡塔富莫: 加勒比海珊瑚死亡
艾丹·卡利: 洞穴潛水員在氣袋中存活 60 小時
達倫: 中風後可以潛水嗎？
西蒙·沃爾什: 加勒比海珊瑚死亡
雷克斯·哈格雷夫: 社區水肺潛水：康沃爾俱樂部需要幫助
最近的消息
拉賈安帕特潛水船宿之旅 拉賈安帕特潛水船宿之旅
志工在斯凱島解救被拴住的鯨魚 志工在斯凱島解救被拴住的鯨魚
沉船標誌：巴西二戰中唯一的軍事損失 沉船標誌：巴西二戰中唯一的軍事損失
海草種植者需要幫助識別康沃爾郡的土地 海草種植者需要幫助識別康沃爾郡的土地
所羅門航空開通首條跨塔斯曼航線 所羅門航空開通首條跨塔斯曼航線
膨脹鯊魚以明顯的處女分娩形式出現 膨脹鯊魚以明顯的處女分娩形式出現
與我們聯繫
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube
本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。
Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube
版權所有2025 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。
贈送訂閱
訂閱費用為 3 英鎊/月