波羅的海的秘密

Swedish exploration diver and technical 講師 Tiffany Norberg will be discussing the discovery of World War One and World War Two wrecks in the Gulf of Finland when she takes to the Tech Stage at the GO潛水錶演 三月。

Tiffany began diving in 2004, where she fell in love with life underwater, especially in the colder regions round Scandinavia where she predominately dives. Her big passion is wrecks in the Baltic Sea and Norway, as well as flooded mines in the region.

She was invited, in 2015, to join the Finnish wreck exploration team Badewanne, who search, dive and document historically significant wrecks in the eastern Baltic Sea and publish their findings in scientific journals and the new book, Fog of War.

With many years of experience in cold water diving and exploration all around the Nordic region, she is one of the top divers in Scandinavia, regularly presenting both the diving projects she works with and teaching JJ-CCR and technical diving courses.

For hundreds of years, the Baltic Sea has been a vital in the maritime trade of Northern Europe and an area of extensive naval conflict in that time, resulting in thousands of lost vessels. Due to the conditions many of these are preserved in a state that they were sunk and offer insight into the stories and histories of their time.

Badewanne are a team of dedicated wreck explorers that, for the last 25 years, have discovered these lost vessels, documenting them and bringing their stories to share with the world. Tiffany's presentation will give an insight into recent work on significant World War One and World War Two wrecks in the Gulf of Finland.

Secrets of the Baltic Sea 2

