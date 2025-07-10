Sydney shipwrecks take centre stage

Technical diver Samir Alhafith is the founder and team leader of 雪梨專案, an association of technical divers involved in researching and discovering important historical wrecks in deeper and more-challenging locations, and he will be discussing some Sydney shipwrecks when he ventures on to the Tech Stage at the 澳新GO潛水展 在9月。

The Sydney Project’s on-going mission is to discover and document the historically significant wrecks lying in Australian waters and in overseas locations.

The team has been working recently on deeper sites in local waters, with the aim to 3D map current and new wrecks, and to preserve these historical sites for future divers.

這項一年一度的活動於今年舉行 6-7九月 在 雪梨展覽場 位於奧林匹克公園，旨在向所有人展示我們最好的水下世界，從正在考慮進入潛水或已完成入門級課程的新手，到高級潛水員，一直到技術潛水員和經驗豐富的 CCR潛水員。

有一系列的舞台－主舞台、 照片工具 舞台、澳洲/紐西蘭舞台、靈感舞台和科技舞台——將接待來自世界各地的數十位演講者，以及一系列適合年輕人和老年人的互動功能，包括 VR 潛水體驗、示範池、試潛池等等。

圍繞舞台和特色的將是各種各樣的參展商，從旅遊局和旅行社到度假村、船宿、 訓練 機構、零售商、製造商和保護組織。

