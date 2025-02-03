There’s no such thing as technical diving…

BSAC Technical Chief Examiner and Technical Instructor Trainer Alex ‘Woz' Warzynski will be taking to the Tech Stage at the GO潛水錶演 in March to state his case that ‘there is no such thing as technical diving'.

Woz has been a diver since taking the plunge in a very chilly Wast Water in February 1990 (in a 3mm wetsuit, of all things!), and since then has steadily increased his skillset, and is now an accomplished open-circuit and CCR technical diver. He is also a former BSAC Chair.

There's no such thing as technical diving... 2

GO 潛水秀

GO 潛水秀 英國唯一的消費者潛水和旅遊展將於1 年2 月2025 日至XNUMX 日重返NAEC Stoneleigh，正好拉開新一季的序幕，並承諾將帶來一個充滿互動、教育、勵志和有趣內容的周末。

以及主舞台——這次由電視明星、作家和冒險家 Steve Backshall 領銜，他在闊別幾年後重返 GO 潛水秀，同時還有 NASA 培訓的 NEEMO Aquanaut 和 DEEP Dawn 的科學研究主管Kernagis、電視節目主持人、作家、常年受歡迎的Monty Halls 節目主持人Timmy Gambin 博士將討論馬耳他豐富的海洋和戰爭遺產，以及探險家Rannva Joermundsson 和Maria Bollerup 這對活力四射的二人組，他們將談論他們最近在印尼—再次設有專門的英國潛水、技術潛水賽段， 水下攝影 和勵志故事。安迪·托貝特 (Andy Torbet) 將再次擔任主舞台主持人，並就電視節目拍攝技術潛水所面臨的挑戰進行演講。

除了舞台之外，還有許多互動元素——廣受歡迎的洞穴、巨大的嘗試潛水池、沉浸式虛擬實境技術沉船潛水、屏氣研討會和排隊練習，以及 2025 年新增的機會，您的機會試著與航海考古學會和他們的「沉船」一起繪製沉船地圖——所有這些都分散在越來越多的旅遊局、製造商、 訓練 代理商、度假村、船宿、潛水中心、零售商等等。

今年還看到了 NoTanx Zero2Hero 競賽 佔據中心舞台。本次比賽針對新手自由潛水員，最初的 12 名候選人將接受 訓練 2 月下旬與 Marcus Greatwood 和 NoTanx 團隊在倫敦進行了交流。然後，五名選定的決賽入圍者將在三月週末參加GO Diving Show，包括在泳池中進行靜態呼吸暫停訓練，最終選出總冠軍，他們將獲得Oonasdivers 提供的Marsa Shagra 生態村為期一周的旅行。點選 這裡 註冊以獲得參賽機會。

預售票現已發售！

Buy your day ticket now for £17.50 + booking fee and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! Or with so many speakers over the two days, plus all the interactive displays and exhibitors to visit, why not make it a weekend, and snap up a two-day ticket for £25 + booking fee? Group ticket prices for 10+ people are also available if you are coming with your centre/club members. Book tickets 這裡.

And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!