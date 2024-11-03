水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
檢索
關閉此搜索框。

Bid now for an Oceanic 31 shark artwork

在 Google 新聞上關注 Divernet
訂閱我們的每週通訊

An exhibition of shark-dedicated artworks called Oceanic 31 completes its two-year tour of UK exhibition spaces from late November at London’s Royal Geographical Society (RGS), with the works then being dispersed in an online auction in support of the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme.

The collection, depicting 31 species of oceanic sharks and rays, was donated to the cause by 31 individual artists in 2022. The works range from paintings and digital creations to sculptures and mixed media.

Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden
Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden

免費展覽 can be seen at the RGS Pavilion from 26 November until 7 December. Potential bidders, perhaps with Christmas gifts in mind, have until the end of that final show date to make their offers, which can be done now by 訪問網站.

Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs

One of the artworks will be auctioned live by TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, who is headline speaker at the Shark Trust’s flagship annual event “For The Love Of Sharks” at the RGS on 29 November. Tickets for the evening event 仍然可用 from the Shark Trust.

Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM

“This exhibition has given us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience and inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our 大鯊魚誓言 campaign is based,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. “We are immensely grateful to the 31 artists who have worked so hard to create these works.”

也在 Divernet 上： OCEANIC 31: SHARK IMAGES GO ON UK TOUR, WANTED: DIVERS’ OCEANIC & BASKING SHARK SIGHTINGS, 鯊魚信託基金推出 5 個專案應用程式, 潛水員拍攝 2,000 隻鯊魚和鰩魚

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 當你的最後一次潛水由於缺乏空氣而壓力很大時，你如何處理後續潛水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 連結 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- - ------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https: // www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告----------------------------------- ------- ------------------------------------------- ------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https:// www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.scubadivermagazine 合作://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 當您的上一次潛水因缺氣而感到壓力很大時，您如何處理後續潛水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver
鏈接

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潛水失敗後回到水中？ #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 網站連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -齒輪- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------- ---------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www. divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only英國潛水展網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告 -------------------------------------- -------- ------------------------------------------ ------ 在社交媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們的合作夥伴https:/ /www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。 00:00 介紹 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 拆箱 03:51 規格 09:40 評論

Scuba.com 網站連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。
00：00簡介
01:19 潛水網
02:13 拆箱
03:51 規格
09:40 回顧

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 臍帶火炬評論 #Unboxing #Review

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- Swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubdivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買： https ://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------- 我們的網站網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告--------- ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https:/ /twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

塗鴉珊瑚的導遊獲得報酬#scuba #news #podcast

載入更多... 訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 隱私政策 獲取更多信息。

訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
史蒂夫法勒: 班·富蘭克林的黑色艦隊
巴德出售: 五大湖幽靈船第二部
K·斯特恩斯: 瓦卡托比擴大珊瑚礁保護
虎鯨潛水: 10 個最佳水下攝影技巧
約翰·德萊頓: 盧西塔尼亞號的震撼
最近的消息
變革之海基金會拍賣籌款活動 變革之海基金會拍賣籌款活動
有影響力的洞穴潛水員比爾·加文去世 有影響力的洞穴潛水員比爾·加文去世
「One Dive Family」在 SDI 旗幟下排隊 「One Dive Family」在 SDI 旗幟下排隊
不要相信眼睛 不要相信眼睛
埃及船宿在南部深處沉沒 埃及船宿在南部深處沉沒
漁夫把死去的浮潛者丟回海裡 漁夫把死去的浮潛者丟回海裡

聯絡我們

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。

版權所有2024 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。

0
希望您的想法，請發表評論。x