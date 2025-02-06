拉賈安帕特潛水船宿之旅

雜誌訂閱
The Putri Papua liveaboard
The Putri Papua liveaboard

Two British guests were among 17 people who had to be rescued after a dive liveaboard sank in Raja Ampat, Indonesia in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 February.

Putri Papua, a 26m 菲尼西島-style timber motor schooner, was on a trip from Sorong to Misool. There were nine guests and eight crew onboard when the vessel sank, reportedly overcome by strong waves and winds during the night.

According to the captain, Ade Susila, the engine-room had flooded and the engines failed before the vessel eventually capsized.

The British divers were named as Thomas Erskine and Frances Young, and the other guests comprised Slovakian and Austrian couples and three Indonesians. The boat, used year-round on diving and snorkelling itineraries, was part of the well-established Jakarta-based Grand Komodo fleet. 

上午 5.47 點 Putri Papua used WhatsApp to alert an 印尼海軍 post at Waisai, the capital of Raja Ampat Regency. The post in turn informed Fleet Command III, which covers eastern Indonesia.

The patrol boat arrives in Sorong (Fleet Command III)
The naval rescue boat arrives in Sorong (Fleet Command III)

A search and rescue team was dispatched but when the naval patrol boat KRI Mata Bongsang 873 reached the scene at around 7.20am it initially had difficulty locating the site of the already submerged Putri Papua

It took until 8am to find and rescue the survivors, who had been evacuated onto life-rafts. Some of the guests were said to have been traumatised by their experience, a Slovakian referring to it as “horror in the night”, but the only reported physical injuries to two of the crew were said to have been minor.

The survivors were brought back to Sorong, four hours away, and taken to Oetoyo Sorong Naval Hospital for medical checks and treatment. The overseas visitors were due to be repatriated as soon as examinations and documentation procedures had been completed.

也在 Divernet 上： 英國對紅海潛水船的安全表示“嚴重關切”, 英國潛水員失踪 海上故事 命名, 紅海船宿「巨浪」沉沒 仍有8人失蹤, 埃及船宿在南部深處沉沒

