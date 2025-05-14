雜誌訂閱
潛水員在紅海天文台死亡

Red Sea attraction: The Coral Beach Underwater Observatory in Eilat
The Coral Beach Underwater Observatory in Eilat

A scuba diver working for the Coral World Underwater Observatory in the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat has been pronounced dead after being recovered unconscious from the sea onto a beach.

The man, an Eilat resident in his 20s, had been on duty at the time, said police, who are investigating whether the incident might have been equipment- or health-related. The observatory has been closed to the public today (14 May).

“We woke up to a tragedy this morning, and we are in the midst of investigating and gathering details,” the observatory stated. “The park will be closed to visitors today as we focus on handling the incident and supporting our staff.”

水下觀測站 complex consists of a public aquarium, sea-viewing tower, marine park and conservation centre located to the south of Eilat’s Coral Beach nature reserve.

Featuring more than 800 species of fish and live corals and a ‘Shark World’ tunnel, the attraction is the country's biggest aquarium and celebrated 50 years in business last year.

如何安裝側掛式氣瓶？

我怎麼才能將閃光燈安裝到自己身上以便我的朋友可以看到我？ #askmark #潛水

