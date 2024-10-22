BSAC 表示死亡人數大幅上升，但也有好消息

潛水次數越多，發生的事件就越多，隨著水肺活動量在 2023 年完全恢復到疫情前的水平，這 XNUMX 起獨立事件導致 XNUMX 人死亡。英國水下俱樂部 (BSAC) 在其剛發布的報告中如是說 年度潛水事故報告 去年。

BSAC 警告說，對 355 年報告的 2023 起潛水事件（英國 242 起，海外 113 起）的分析強調，經驗和資格不一定能保護任何人在潛水事故中成為傷亡。

與往年相比，與持有其他資格的潛水員相比，潛水領隊的傷亡人數大幅增加。鑑於持有該資格的潛水員數量沒有大幅增加，BSAC 不確定為什麼會發生這種情況。

英國的事故總數高於 2022 年報告， 總結 on 迪韋爾內特 去年。那一年發生了 248 起事故，其中 182 起發生在英國，但死亡人數只有 1977 人，這是自 16 年以來正常潛水年記錄的最低數字，比 2021 年的 XNUMX 起大幅下降。

像往常一樣，報告強調，如果相關人員遵循安全潛水實踐的基本原則，許多事件可能是可以避免的。

非常靜態

BSAC’s annual reports on diving incidents are gleaned from all diver 訓練 agencies with the aim of promoting diver safety and helping to understand and manage trends. They include accounts of each of the incidents.

來自海事和海岸警衛隊、RNLI、國防部、PADI EMEA、水事故資料庫和 RoSPA 以及媒體拖網的官方數據補充了個人休閒潛水員的報告。

報告指出：“自 2014 年以來，英國報告的事故數量除了大流行那一年外，一直保持相當穩定，當時對潛水活動的限制影響了記錄的事故數量。”

Apparent increases in the reporting of incidents in 2019 and 2023 are put down to a marked rise in overseas reports, which BSAC says were dominated last year by 面具 - 和 鰭-strap failures. This pointed either to more thoroughness in reporting or a problem with kit maintenance. Wearing-out of straps could be more likely to occur in warmer climates.

從 2022 年開始，從地表開始的事故數量有所減少，而起始深度和最大深度未知的事故數量有所增加。

2023 年 XNUMX 月，英國經歷了異常溫暖的天氣和微風。這有效地延長了潛水季節，導致今年晚些時候發生的事故比平常更多。

救生艇進行搜救演習（RNLI）

事實證明，九月對於幫助潛水員的救援服務來說特別繁忙。 RNLI 救生艇出動 37 次，幫助救援潛水員，其中 29 月至 30 月期間出動 XNUMX 次，同時出動直升機 XNUMX 次，但其中只有 XNUMX 次出動發生在夏季。

There was confirmation of conclusions from previous years that fewer incidents of DCI and fast ascents are now being reported. Where DCI occurs, it is less likely to be associated with diving deeper than 30m, rapid ascents or missed stops, and this is thought likely to be a 訓練 success, with greater emphasis put on buoyancy control and dive planning than was once the case.

IPO意識

Further positive news is that divers are becoming more aware of the symptoms and danger of Immersive Pulmonary Oedema (IPO), the actions to take if it occurs in themselves or others, and the need to avoid returning to the water after a suspected incident until declared medically fit to do so. BSAC again attributes much of this to improvements in 訓練 程式。

訓練 agency says it has refined its process for identifying the criteria indicating that IPO is relevant to an incident. Awareness of the condition is the main form of defence: “Like divers and snorkellers, open-water swimmers are now also advised not to swim alone and, as a community, they are increasingly cognisant of the risk of IPO,” the report notes.

2023年58名死亡者的平均年齡為10歲，過去8.5年死亡潛水員的平均年齡比當時的潛水人口大XNUMX歲，顯示年齡是一個很強的生存因素。

BSAC 指出，雖然平均年齡 不- 事故資料庫中記錄的傷亡人數在過去 10 年裡一直在增加，到 2023 年首次減少，降至 44 年。

配備救援裝備

進一步令人鼓舞的消息是，當需要救援時，潛水員能夠運用技術將傷者救回水面並進行復甦，其功效超出了其他非臨床環境中成功的預期。

事實說明了這一點：在 83% 的情況下，使用替代空氣源可將傷者成功救回水面，並且在使用受控浮力升力 (CBL) 的所有情況下，結果都是成功康復。

在 CBL 後進行心肺復甦術的情況下，三分之一的復甦是成功的。在不使用氧氣的情況下進行心肺復甦術時，28% 的傷者恢復了知覺，而使用氧氣時，這一數字增加到 30%。在使用除顫器進行的 30 例復甦中，有 XNUMX 例傷者恢復了知覺。

“The result of this analysis is a reflection of the excellent 訓練 programmes delivered by excellent diving instructors who, in turn, ensure divers are well-trained in rescue techniques,” says BSAC.

該報告由 BSAC 事件顧問 Jim Watson 和數據分析師 Ben Peddie 編寫。所有參與或目睹英國或海外事件的潛水員，無論是來自 BSAC 還是任何其他培訓機構，都必須秘密報告，以供將來的報告使用。 使用線上表格.

您可以 下載並閱讀 完整報告或 觀看影片報道 of key findings from the BSAC Diving Conference on YouTube. Reports from previous years are also available to download.

