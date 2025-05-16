默西潛水員在風力發電場附近死亡

A 65-year-old scuba diver who died in Liverpool Bay on 7 May has been named as Thomas ‘Tim’ Kenny.

He was diving locally from the resort of New Brighton on the Wirral, where the river Mersey meets the Irish Sea. The dive-site was reported to be near the Burbo Bank offshore windfarm.

海岸警衛隊 informed Wirral Police of the diver’s unexplained death at around 6.40pm, and an investigation was started.

Kenny lived in the Netherton area of Sefton on Merseyside. “He died doing something he loved,” said his family in a tribute shared by the police.

