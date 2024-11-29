多機構搜尋斯卡帕潛水員的行動取消

The Coastguard has stood down a multi-agency search for a scuba diver who went missing in Scapa Flow, leaving Police Scotland to continue with its own investigation.

The diver was reported missing shortly after 2.30pm on 27 November, and the co-ordinated search involved two Coastguard helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft, with rescue teams deployed from Kirkwall, Hoy and St Margaret’s and RNLI lifeboats from Longhope and later Thurso. This operation, conducted mainly in darkness, was called off at 3am yesterday (28 November).

奧克尼群島議會 told the BBC that its tug fleet had also been involved in the search until the early hours. “As the dive was being conducted in the Harbour Authority area, we will conduct our own investigation into this incident,” said a representative.

港務局 division of the council is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of 29 harbours and piers through the Orkney Islands.

