西巴丹島一名潛水員因搶先潛水而死亡

西巴丹島潛水員 (Jimmy Chen)
Diving at Sipadan (Jimmy Chen)

A scuba diver who jumped into the sea apparently without the go-ahead or knowledge of the dive professionals present died off Sipadan island in Malaysia yesterday morning (19 May).

The 37-year-old Chinese man was on 節日 with his wife, who was reported also to have been on the dive-boat at the time. He was with a group of seven other divers of various nationalities and a team of five instructors and guides on a resort-organised boat-trip out to the world-famous dive location.

According to Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol of Semporna police department, which is investigating the fatal incident, the diver had jumped into the sea “without permission from his guide” at around 10.45am, his action witnessed only by one of the boat-crew. 

Seeing the man apparently panicking before disappearing under water the crew-member had informed the dive professionals. One of them went down, found the man at a depth of about 25m and brought him back to the surface still breathing.

The diver was recovered onto the boat and given CPR. “The victim remained unconscious, was barely breathing and vomited a few times,” said Supt Zainol.

猝死

Following treatment at Semporna Hospital the man was transferred to Tawau Hospital more than 100km away that evening but was pronounced dead on arrival. It was around this time, eight hours after the incident, that one of the dive-staff reported it to the police.

“We have classified this case as ‘sudden death',” said Supt Zainol, adding that a 驗屍 examination was to be carried out today. He asked anyone who could assist the police in their investigation to come forward.

Divers wishing to visit Sipadan stay at nearby island resorts or in Semporna on the mainland. In efforts to protect the island’s fragile eco-system it is dived with a daily quota of 252 permits (a number doubled this year). These are allocated to the resorts through 持牌旅行社 registered with Sabah Parks. 

Divers are limited to two dives a day and are supposed to hold a minimum certification of 高級開放水域 潛水員。

