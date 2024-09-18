水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
檢索
關閉此搜索框。

Woman dies from shark-bite off Western Sahara

在 Google 新聞上關注 Divernet
訂閱我們的每週通訊
Woman dies from shark-bite: The Atlantic Ocean from Western Sahara (Jbdodane)
The Atlantic Ocean from Western Sahara (Jbdodane)

A German woman swimming from a British-flagged catamaran has died after a shark-bite severed one of her legs. The incident occurred in international waters off the north-west African coast yesterday afternoon (17 September). 

The woman, thought to have been in her 30s, is understood to have been crewing on the Dalliance Chichester. According to Spanish press reports, the 17m pleasure craft had sailed south from Gran Canaria three days earlier.

At the time of the incident it was more than 500km south-south-west of the island and 180km off the city of Dakhla in Western Sahara, a disputed territory south-west of Morocco.

An emergency call requesting the evacuation of the injured crew-member was sent from the vessel just before 4pm and picked up by the Spanish Maritime Safety & Rescue Agency

It in turn notified nearby merchant ships, one of which was able to provide medical supplies. The Moroccan Coast Guard was also alerted, but declined to carry out the requested transfer to the Canary Islands because of lack of available resources. 

Accordingly the Spanish Air Force was called in, and deployed a search and rescue helicopter with a support plane to bring the woman back to Gran Canaria.

They reached the boat just after 8pm but the victim went into cardiac arrest during the airlift, and was declared dead on arrival at the Doctor Negrin Hospital just after 11pm.

Great white channel

Only six shark incidents have been recorded around the Canary Islands themselves since records began in the 16th century – four off Gran Canaria, one off Tenerife and the other unknown. There had been no recorded instances in the area in which the incident occurred.

Ekrem Parmaksiz, a shark photo-journalist and 迪韋爾內特 correspondent, knows the sea closer to the Canary Islands well and says that sharks found there, such as silkies, “never get aggressive“. 

“This attack took place offshore to the south, very far from the Canary Islands. It is the Atlantic Ocean’s eastern shoreline that provides channel passage for great white sharks towards the Mediterranean Sea, so it is highly likely that this might have been a great white.” 

The incident is now the subject of a judicial investigation on Gran Canaria.

也在 Divernet 上： ROGUE SHARKS? WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON IN THE RED SEA?, ‘ABNORMAL’ SHARK BEHAVIOUR CLOSES RED SEA SITES, DEATHS BLAMED ON FEMALE TIGER SHARK, HURGHADA COAST CLOSED AFTER SHARK FATALITY

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 當你的最後一次潛水由於缺乏空氣而壓力很大時，你如何處理後續潛水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 連結 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- - ------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https: // www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告----------------------------------- ------- ------------------------------------------- ------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https:// www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.scubadivermagazine 合作://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 當您的上一次潛水因缺氣而感到壓力很大時，您如何處理後續潛水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver
鏈接

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潛水失敗後回到水中？ #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 網站連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -齒輪- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------- ---------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www. divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only英國潛水展網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告 -------------------------------------- -------- ------------------------------------------ ------ 在社交媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們的合作夥伴https:/ /www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。 00:00 介紹 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 拆箱 03:51 規格 09:40 評論

Scuba.com 網站連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。
00：00簡介
01:19 潛水網
02:13 拆箱
03:51 規格
09:40 回顧

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 臍帶火炬評論 #Unboxing #Review

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- Swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubdivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買： https ://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------- 我們的網站網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告--------- ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https:/ /twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

塗鴉珊瑚的導遊獲得報酬#scuba #news #podcast

載入更多... 訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 隱私政策 獲取更多信息。

訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
佩里·帕帕科斯塔斯: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
餅乾: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
亨特·K.: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
亨特·K.: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
亨特·K.: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
最近的消息
肯特河雕塑——格林納達潛水員抽籤即將進行 肯特河雕塑——格林納達潛水員抽籤即將進行
馬耳他潛水員死亡後，鍋子顧問被停職 馬耳他潛水員死亡後，鍋子顧問被停職
惡劣的條件創造了自由潛水世界紀錄 惡劣的條件創造了自由潛水世界紀錄
鯊魚退出炎熱的珊瑚礁－鳥糞只有好處 鯊魚退出炎熱的珊瑚礁－鳥糞只有好處
SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁 SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
BSAC 與其他水上運動管理機構聯手，爭取更好地保護英國水域 BSAC 與其他水上運動管理機構聯手，爭取更好地保護英國水域

聯絡我們

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。

版權所有2024 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。

0
希望您的想法，請發表評論。x