水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
檢索
關閉此搜索框。

Monty Halls 與 HX 合作進行 The Big Blue Bag 項目

在 Google 新聞上關注 Divernet
訂閱我們的每週通訊
大藍袋項目

HX (previously known as Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced an exciting new partnership with renowned marine biologist, broadcaster, Scuba Diver columnist and GO潛水錶演 favourite Monty Halls called 大藍袋項目.

大藍 Project (which will take place on land in the UK) will be supported by a donation from the HX Foundation – the charity which supports, champions, and drives environmental and positive community change in the destinations that HX sails to. The donation will fund the pilot of this innovative citizen-science initiative, which is hoped to revolutionise public engagement in marine conservation.

大藍 Project is designed to empower individuals of all ages and from all walks of life to directly contribute to the protection of waterways and oceans. Participants/communities on land will be provided with a specially designed ‘Big Blue ' that contains easy-to-follow protocols, enabling them to collect vital data on marine health, including microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature, and coastal debris. The collected data will be uploaded to a global, open-access database, contributing to vital research that informs conservation efforts around the world.

大藍袋項目
One of The Big Blue Project ‘Big Blue 手袋'

This partnership – announced at the inaugural Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) conference where Monty and HX Foundation chair Tudor Morgan were ‘inspirational speakers' – aligns perfectly with HX's mission of protecting marine life and raising awareness of environmental challenges, which also aligns to the HX Foundation mission To fund and collaborate with projects, researchers and enthusiasts around the world who help bring knowledge, awareness and action to our vulnerable ecosystems'. The project demonstrates a community-led approach to conservation and ocean health.

Monty Halls, founder of The Big Blue Project, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join forces with HX and the HX Foundation. By providing the tools and knowledge needed to protect our seas, we are creating a global movement of ocean stewards. This partnership will not only raise awareness but will empower local coastal communities in the UK to take ownership of their marine environments.

“We can’t wait to get started and the donation from the HX Foundation which will build on the initial concept we started in the Isle of Man (The Isle of Man is a UNESCO Biosphere – designated under the Man and the Biosphere Programme), where the are being tested after an initial donation earlier this year.”

大藍袋項目
Monty Halls stands with Chloe Couchman, EVP of Comms for HX and HX Foundation board member, to launch The Big Blue Bag project pilot at the ECN conference

The Big Blue Bag Project aims to expand into a nationwide initiative across the UK, with a long-term goal of global outreach, bringing citizen science to coastal communities. The HX Foundation’s funding will support the development of the 數字 platform and production of 50-plus co-branded Big Blue 手袋, which will be distributed to 50-plus different communities across the UK.

The Big Blue Bag Project activities mirror similar work that HX already do on the ships for guests which includes their state-of-the-art science centres, hands-on citizen science activities on all of their voyages, and which sees them donate over 1,800 cabin nights free to guest scientists each year.

Managing Director of the HX Foundation, Henrik A Lund, added: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Monty Halls on The Big Blue Bag Project. This initiative aligns with our goal as a foundation of engaging the public in conservation efforts, while also furthering our commitment to protecting marine life. The project is a powerful tool for both education and action, inspiring individuals to make a meaningful impact.”

This collaboration reinforces HX Foundation leadership in marine preservation and represents a bold step forward in community-driven conservation efforts. With the support of the HX Foundation and the expertise of Monty Halls, The Big Blue Bag Project is poised to become one of the UK’s most exciting citizen science movements for 2025, delivering tangible results for ocean health and biodiversity.

上載照片 credit: Expedition Cruise Network: Sarah Brown

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 當你的最後一次潛水由於缺乏空氣而壓力很大時，你如何處理後續潛水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 連結 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- - ------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https: // www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告----------------------------------- ------- ------------------------------------------- ------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https:// www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.scubadivermagazine 合作://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 當您的上一次潛水因缺氣而感到壓力很大時，您如何處理後續潛水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver
鏈接

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潛水失敗後回到水中？ #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 網站連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -齒輪- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------- ---------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www. divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only英國潛水展網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告 -------------------------------------- -------- ------------------------------------------ ------ 在社交媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們的合作夥伴https:/ /www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。 00:00 介紹 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 拆箱 03:51 規格 09:40 評論

Scuba.com 網站連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。
00：00簡介
01:19 潛水網
02:13 拆箱
03:51 規格
09:40 回顧

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 臍帶火炬評論 #Unboxing #Review

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- Swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubdivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買： https ://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------- 我們的網站網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告--------- ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https:/ /twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

塗鴉珊瑚的導遊獲得報酬#scuba #news #podcast

載入更多... 訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 隱私政策 獲取更多信息。

訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
雷蒙德·斯普魯恩斯: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
喬安: 圈養海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
邁克爾·L: SS美國郵輪將成為世界上最大的人工魚礁
馬特W: 軟管斷開導致斯卡帕潛水員死亡
傑西卡·J: 圈養海豚“和洗澡水一起倒掉”
最近的消息
SSI 任命 9 名潛水員來傳播訊息 SSI 任命 9 名潛水員來傳播訊息
BSAC推出探險潛水員課程 BSAC推出探險潛水員課程
減少 25% 的英式壺會改善潛水員的服務嗎？ 減少 25% 的英式壺會改善潛水員的服務嗎？
「太平洋幽靈船」終於被追蹤到 「太平洋幽靈船」終於被追蹤到
Nautilus 將發放 Dived Up 書籍 Nautilus 將發放 Dived Up 書籍
幽靈魚是新的深水銀鮫魚物種 幽靈魚是新的深水銀鮫魚物種

聯絡我們

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。

版權所有2024 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。

0
希望您的想法，請發表評論。x