Nautilus 將發放 Dived Up 書籍

總部位於伯恩茅斯的Dived Up Publications 專門出版與潛水相關的書籍，該公司已與Nautilus Group 建立合作夥伴關係來分發其目錄，並表示此舉將使潛水商店和其他零售商更容易購買其圖書。

Nautilus UK 代理超過 20 個潛水裝備品牌，因此擁有廣泛的分銷網絡和對潛水市場的了解。現在它負責向潛水行業分銷、銷售和行銷 Dived Up 書籍，使出版商能夠專注於內容創作。

「我們很高興歡迎 Dived Up Publications 加入我們的投資組合，」說 鸚鵡螺 owner Brett Thorpe. “Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of 數字 media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high-quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years.”

潛水’s catalogue includes guides to dive-locations, 水下攝影 and videography and diving equipment as well as biographies, maritime history, marine-life ID resources and a range of logbooks. Editor-in-chief Alex Gibson says that it also champions niche titles from other independent publishers.

最近發布的版本包括 珊瑚三角浮雕：生物多樣性和少數 作者：艾倫·鮑德漢姆； 寶藏、沉船和紅海潛水的黎明 作者：霍華德‧羅森斯坦； 水肺潛水操作風險管理 作者：克勞迪奧·吉諾·費雷裡；以及理查德·索爾特 (Richard Salter) 的第二版 戈佐島和科米諾島潛水

