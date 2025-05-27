第二屆澳洲水下攝影比賽將於2025年XNUMX月啟動

澳洲水下獎—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established 水下澳大利亞, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor 威斯康辛大學圖像.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the 澳新潛水展 in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from 打印 sales will go to Environmental Partners 澳洲海洋保護協會 拿3去海.

獎品價值超過 A $ 50,000 總共包括世界頂級度假村和船宿的潛水之旅，以及最新的水下 照片 and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 9類別，包括 unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises 照片 評委 托比亞斯·弗里德里希, 傑恩·詹金斯, 馬蒂史密斯, Tanya Houppermans, 史考特波特利 威廉·陳; and video judges 菲利普·漢密爾頓 Ross Long.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and YouTube的" target="_blank">videos from the Australasian region. Shooters are invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and breathtaking beauty that characterises our oceans.

本次大賽 opens on June 1 closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on 水下競賽.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

了解更多信息 www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the 2024獲獎者.