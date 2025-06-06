Shearwater 和 Avelo 在 Scuba Show 上推出 Jetpack

The innovative Avelo Labs diving system already has links with Shearwater after the 電腦 brand launched an Avelo Mode on its units, but in an event at the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, last weekend, the two ground-breaking companies unveiled the Jetpack to a select group of industry representatives.

Famed for its robust and feature-rich 潛水電腦, Shearwater is now branching out into the development and manufacturing of specialised dive equipment, with the Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo being the first in line.

The new Shearwater Jetpack is purpose-built to maximize comfort and unlock the full potential of the Avelo System. It features onboard gas pressure monitoring and seamless integration with Shearwater 潛水電腦 使用 阿維洛模式, enabling precision gas tracking, buoyancy prediction, and real-time performance analytics.

This unveiling follows the announcement of a strategic R&D partnership between Shearwater and Avelo Labs in late-2024, uniting Shearwater’s technical expertise and product excellence with Avelo’s groundbreaking innovation. The Avelo System challenges decades of convention in scuba equipment design by replacing heavy, complex setups with a streamlined, intuitive system built around two key innovations – the Hydrotank and the Jetpack.

The innovative Avelo System

“Shearwater was founded with an intense focus to deliver powerful, simple, and reliable solutions for technical divers,” said Jason Leggatt, CEO of Shearwater Research. “Our goal is to truly grow the technical diving community long-term, and to do that the industry needs to deliver better dive experiences so divers are more likely to commit to their diving journey.

“Shearwater made its first move into recreational diving with the Peregrine and Tern lines, but there has been no transformational innovation in the category – until now. Our collaboration with Avelo is not a departure from our roots; it’s additive. We’re lending Shearwater’s technical capability and commitment to product excellence to help build a simply better dive experience – built better from the very beginning.”

The Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo diving offers dive shops and instructors a compelling new way to engage divers, delivering a differentiated, data-rich experience that encourages progression and retention.

“As someone who grew up on the instructional side of diving, I saw firsthand the frustrations many divers face,” said Aviad Cahana, CEO of Avelo Labs. “I’ve always had an innate mindset of challenging the status quo. I kept asking: Why is scuba gear so heavy? Why can’t we make the experience better? Those questions drove the invention of the Avelo System. Our partnership with Shearwater is the next step in realizing that vision.”

Concept demonstrator units of the Shearwater Jetpack were showcased at its global debut at the Scuba Show, and the final configuration and full feature set will be announced with commercial plans at DEMA 2025 in Orlando, Florida.