水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
水肺潛水員最大的線上資源
檢索
關閉此搜索框。

Dive Worldwide 限時搶購

在 Google 新聞上關注 Divernet
訂閱我們的每週通訊
馬爾地夫的蝠魟（Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide）
馬爾地夫的蝠魟（Shutterstock / Dive Worldwide）

Tour operator Dive Worldwide wants divers to be aware that it has a 閃購 live from now until the end of October, offering savings of £150pp on all destinations when making a new direct booking for a 2025 holiday.

Examples designed to tempt include the Best of Maldives Liveaboard itinerary, leaving divers time between this and next year to anticipate exploring North and South Malé and Ari atolls, where the highlights include manta cleaning stations, possible whale shark encounters and drift-dives.

那就是了 West Komodo Explorer package, providing access to Indonesian diving in Sumbawa and the western Komodo area. “The dedicated dive-resort in Kalimaya offers daily dive-trips to three world-renowned locations, in addition to the incredible house reef with its plethora of rare and unusual marine life,” says the operator.

In the Caribbean option there is the option of a stay at the Golden Rock Resort on the island of St Eustatius, diving with Dive Statia to explore the range of dive-sites on offer, including shipwrecks with artefacts, coral reefs and coral-encrusted lava flows.

These are just a taster of possible resort and liveaboard holidays and 潛水世界 says it can also provide many tailor-made options. The £150pp discount applies to new direct bookings for travel in 2025 made up to and including 31 October, 2024 but does require a minimum spend per person of £2,000. Quote ‘DWOCT24’ when making an enquiry.

也在 Divernet 上： 52 個專業潛水員最喜歡的當地潛水地點

最新 水肺潛水員雜誌的播客片段
@adefrutos63 #askmark 當你的最後一次潛水由於缺乏空氣而壓力很大時，你如何處理後續潛水？ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 連結 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- - ------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀網站：https: // www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告----------------------------------- ------- ------------------------------------------- ------------- 在社群媒體Facebook 上關注我們：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https:// www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與https://www.scuba.com 和https://www.scubadivermagazine 合作://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

@adefrutos63
#askmark 當您的上一次潛水因缺氣而感到壓力很大時，您如何處理後續潛水？
#水肺 #scubadiving #scubadiver
鏈接

成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

潛水失敗後回到水中？ #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com 網站連結：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -齒輪- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------- ---------- 我們的網站：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網站：https://www. divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only英國潛水展網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告 -------------------------------------- -------- ------------------------------------------ ------ 在社交媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們的合作夥伴https:/ /www.scuba.com 和https://www.mikesdivestore.com 提供您所有的裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。 00:00 介紹 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 拆箱 03:51 規格 09:40 評論

Scuba.com 網站連結：
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。
00：00簡介
01:19 潛水網
02:13 拆箱
03:51 規格
09:40 回顧

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 臍帶火炬評論 #Unboxing #Review

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- Swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubdivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo 成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 裝備購買： https ://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------- 我們的網站網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺潛水新聞、水下攝影、提示和建議、旅行報告網站：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️英國唯一的潛水展網站：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️用於我們品牌內的廣告--------- ----- --------------------------------------------- ----- ------------------- 在社群媒體上關注我們臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 推特：https:/ /twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM： https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

在本週的播客節目中，菲律賓的專業潛水導遊因有舉報稱有人接受在珊瑚上雕刻名字的報酬而陷入困境，導致當局對任何有關肇事者的信息將獎勵金增加四倍。 LL Cool J 最近告訴《衛報》，深藍海的電子鯊魚差點淹死他。一名前海軍潛水員決定成為第一個仰泳橫渡英吉利海峽的人。



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


成為粉絲：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
裝備購買：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
我們的網站

網址：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 水肺潛水、水下攝影、提示與建議、水肺裝備評論
網址：https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 水肺新聞、水下攝影、提示與建議、旅遊報告
網址：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英國唯一的潛水秀
網址：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 用於我們品牌內的廣告
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
在社交媒體上關注我們

臉書：https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
推特：https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

我們與 https://www.scuba.com 和 https://www.mikesdivestore.com 合作，為您提供所有裝備必需品。考慮使用上面的聯盟連結來支援該頻道。

本影片中的資訊無意或暗示替代專業水肺訓練。本影片中包含的所有內容（包括文字、圖形、圖像和資訊）僅供一般參考之用，不能取代合格潛水教練的訓練。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

塗鴉珊瑚的導遊獲得報酬#scuba #news #podcast

載入更多... 訂閱

讓我們保持聯繫！

獲取所有 Divernet 新聞和文章的每週綜述 潛水面罩
我們不是垃圾郵件！ 閱讀我們的 隱私政策 獲取更多信息。

訂閱
通知
客人

0 留言
最投票
最新 最老的
內聯反饋
查看所有評論
最新評論
羅恩: 潛水員在墨西哥單獨進行天然井探測時死亡
史蒂夫溫曼: 潛水員在墨西哥單獨進行天然井探測時死亡
特里西婭: 盧西塔尼亞號的震撼
羅恩: 潛水員在墨西哥單獨進行天然井探測時死亡
史蒂夫·芬頓: 觸角躄魚 菲律賓首都
最近的消息
座頭鯨在蘇格蘭擱淺後返回海上 座頭鯨在蘇格蘭擱淺後返回海上
鯊魚的尖刺食物可能是海帶的救贖 鯊魚的尖刺食物可能是海帶的救贖
《侵略者歷險記》的韋恩·B·布朗發行了第一本書 《侵略者歷險記》的韋恩·B·布朗發行了第一本書
來認識 Steve Backshall——Bite Back 眾多獎品之一！ 來認識 Steve Backshall——Bite Back 眾多獎品之一！
潛水員在墨西哥單獨進行天然井探測時死亡 潛水員在墨西哥單獨進行天然井探測時死亡
烏克蘭自由潛水員創造無腳蹼世界紀錄 烏克蘭自由潛水員創造無腳蹼世界紀錄

聯絡我們

Facebook X-推特 Instagram Youtube

本網站未註明出處的圖片版權歸攝影師所有。
聯絡潛水員雜誌 有關詳細信息。

版權所有2024 洛克傳媒有限公司。 版權所有。

0
希望您的想法，請發表評論。x